Mayor Rawley McCoy has appointed Eric Soliván to the Victoria Housing Authority board for a two-year term. Soliván will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting. Soliván works in the bakery at Walmart on Navarro Street and is a student at Victoria College. He joined the board out of a desire to help others and be more involved in the Victoria community.
Shane Blucher was hired by the City of Victoria Communications and Public Affairs office as a videographer/multimedia specialist. Before working for the City, Blucher worked for the University of Houston-Victoria as a creative services manager and operated his graphic design company, 705 Designs.
Woodrow Wagner, a University of Houston-Victoria communication lecturer, recently spoke at a meeting of the Victoria Professional Express Network, the local chapter for the American Women’s Business Association at the Victoria Country Club. His presentation focused on strategies and practices that can empower businesswomen to be effective communicators.
Chun-Shen Yu and June Lu, UHV management professors, have been cited in more than 5,000 journal articles, according to Google Scholar. Yu’s research interests include cross-cultural management, quality management, work value, performance management, corporate social responsibility, and management issues in electronic and mobile commerce. Lu’s research focuses on topics that include technology, electronic commerce and online management information systems education.
Mark Ward Sr., an associate professor of communication at UHV, presented a paper about the sociology of climate change skepticism at a conference on “Communicating the New Climate Regime” held Feb. 20 and 21 in College Station.
