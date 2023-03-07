Victoria Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne recently earned his credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. With this accomplishment, all three of Victoria’s City Manager’s Office executives now hold the title—Etienne, City Manager Jesús A. Garza and Assistant City Manager Darrek Ferrell—which is a rare achievement for a city of Victoria’s size. Etienne has served as an assistant city manager in Victoria since January 2020 and previously held executive-level roles with the City of San Antonio; the City of Richmond, Va.; the City of Roanoke, Va.; and the Urban Land Institute. He is also a member of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, the Texas City Management Association and the Pi Alpha Alpha National Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration. He earned his doctorate in public policy and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Victoria Air Conditioning is celebrating 50 years in business. It is recognizing employees for their years of service. Ray Cochran, of Cuero, is celebrating 32 years of service. Shane Patterson, of Victoria; is celebrating 8 years service. Zachary Zook, of Schertz, is celebrating 5 years of service.