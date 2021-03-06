Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association Inc. welcomes Rebecca Jernigan as the new executive director of The Heritage Center. Jernigan holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a focus on environmental science. She enjoys continued training for her registered therapy dog, Luke Aaron, who has been dubbed “Cool Hand Luke” by guests.
In Good Company: Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association welcomes Rebecca Jernigan
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
