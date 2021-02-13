Charles Wartsbaugh has been named a principal with The Jones Financial Companies. Wartsbaugh has served as an Edward Jones financial advisor in Victoria for the past 14 years. In addition to serving local investors, he serves as an Edward Jones regional leader, promoting the health, growth, and leadership development of 72 branch teams. He and his family will remain in Victoria, where Wartsbaugh will continue to serve investors.
Jhiela M. Poynter is the new managing attorney of the recently opened Poynter Law in Refugio. In her new role, she will focus on probate, estate planning and civil litigation.
Victoria Fire Department employees Zachary Chapman, Cullen Doehrman, Weston Martin, Andrew Sherman and John Yusko were recently promoted to the rank of fire engineer. In this role, they will be responsible for driving fire engines and handling the technical operation of fire engine equipment during fires, rescues, hazmat responses and other emergencies. They also will take on the responsibilities of a company officer as needed. Chapman began working for the fire department as a firefighter/EMT in 2015. Doehrman began working for the fire department as a firefighter/EMT in 2013. Martin began working for the fire department as a firefighter/EMT in 2014. Sherman and Yusko began working for the fire department as firefighter/EMTs in 2016. Chapman, Martin, Sherman and Yusko also served as firefighter/paramedics and fire medics before being promoted to their current roles.
