The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) and the Crossroads Builders Association announced that Chip Dence, with East End Builders of Victoria, was recently selected by Governor Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners for a term set to expire on Sept. 5, 2025. The board licenses master plumbers, journeymen, plumbers and plumbing inspectors.
Victoria County Game Warden Jon Kocian was named the 2020 Midwest Officer of the Year by the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers for his service and accomplishments. Jon has served his communities in Victoria County as “their game warden” for over 17 years.
