George Zbranek recently was promoted from building inspector III to assistant building official. Zbranek has worked for the City of Victoria since 2002 in Parks and Recreation, Development Services and Public Works. After Hurricane Harvey, Zbranek rejoined Development Services as an interim inspector and was instrumental in helping manage the increased workload.
Maggie Bergeron recently was promoted from transportation planner to planning administrator. Bergeron joined the City of Victoria in April 2018 as a transportation planner, overseeing the Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization transportation grant program.
Celeste Menchaca recently was promoted from community development planner to development coordinator. Menchaca joined the City of Victoria in February 2018 as a planner. In November 2018, she became the city’s community development planner, overseeing the Community Development Block Grant funds issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of the business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
