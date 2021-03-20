City of Victoria utility crew chief Lorenzo Guerra and utility equipment operator Jefferson Lemmons earned their water distribution Class C licenses from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Guerra began working for the city in 2014 as a utility equipment operator before being promoted to his current role. Lemmons began working for the city in 2012 as a utility maintenance worker before being promoted to his current role.
Utility equipment operator Lawrence Love earned his wastewater treatment Class C license from the TCEQ. Love began working for the city in 2017.
Daniel Ferrero was recently promoted to utility supervisor. In this role, he oversees the maintenance of the city’s wastewater collection system and lift stations and supervises the installation of new sewer service taps and sewer mains. Ferrero began working for the city in 2011 and held the role of utility crew chief before being promoted to his current role.
Ferrero and utility supervisor Austin Anderson earned their wastewater collections Class 3 licenses from the TCEQ. Anderson began working for the city in 2006 and held the role of utility crew chief before being promoted to his current role.
Alberto Cervantes was recently promoted to the role of distribution and collections manager. In this role, he oversees the maintenance, repairs and construction of the city’s water distribution and wastewater collections systems, supervising three utilities supervisors and 31 other city employees. Cervantes began working for the city in 1992 in the Solid Waste department, then transferred to Water and was promoted to utilities supervisor before being promoted to his current role.
Cornerstone Properties welcomes three new agents to their Victoria office team: Elizabeth Williams, Derek Jameson and Tommie Siegel.
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Dennis Patillo to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) board of directors for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027. GBRA oversees water resources for the communities in its 10-county district. Patillo of Victoria is president of Stewart Title of the Coastal Bend Inc.
