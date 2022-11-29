City of Victoria Planning Manager Celeste Menchaca recently earned her Certified Floodplain Manager designation from the Texas Floodplain Management Association.
The designation is a nationally recognized certification of professional competence in floodplain management. An individual with this certification is equipped to read and interpret studies and maps related to floodplains and understand the types of building materials and anchoring systems needed for structures in flood-prone areas.
To receive the certification, an individual must pass an exam and then complete continuing education on a yearly basis to stay up to date on changes in scientific data and best practices.
Menchaca joined the city in 2018 and served as a planner, community development planner and development coordinator before being promoted to her current role.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in legal studies from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and she earned her master’s degree in legal studies and a post-baccalaureate paralegal certificate from Texas State University.