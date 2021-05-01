Aubree Fatland was recently promoted from geographic information systems (GIS) analyst I to GIS analyst II. Fatland started working for the City of Victoria in 2013 in Parks & Recreation and moved to the role of GIS analyst I in 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree in geography with a focus in city planning and a certificate in geographic information systems from Northern Illinois University.
Christian Watts was recently promoted from code enforcement officer I to code enforcement officer II. Watts began working for the City of Victoria in 2013 as an automatic meter reading technician with the Utility Billing Office, and he moved to the Code Enforcement Division in 2018. He holds basic code enforcement and code enforcement II certifications from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and he has completed continuing education with the Code Enforcement Association of Texas and the Building Professional Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.