Aubree Fatland was recently promoted from geographic information systems (GIS) analyst I to GIS analyst II. Fatland started working for the City of Victoria in 2013 in Parks & Recreation and moved to the role of GIS analyst I in 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree in geography with a focus in city planning and a certificate in geographic information systems from Northern Illinois University.

Christian Watts was recently promoted from code enforcement officer I to code enforcement officer II. Watts began working for the City of Victoria in 2013 as an automatic meter reading technician with the Utility Billing Office, and he moved to the Code Enforcement Division in 2018. He holds basic code enforcement and code enforcement II certifications from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and he has completed continuing education with the Code Enforcement Association of Texas and the Building Professional Institute.

Recommended For You


In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.