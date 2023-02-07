PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North recently named Scarlett Clutter, PTA, CLT, the new manager of Outpatient Therapy Services. Clutter has work in that department since April 2021. As a certified lymphatic therapist, she specializes in the treatment of patients suffering from lymphedema. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in healthcare management from Texas Tech Health Science Center, and an associate of applied science in physical therapy assistant from Victoria College.

