LuAnn O’Connor and Susan Orsak, both of Victoria, and Mary Ann Callender and Krystal Reid, both of Ingleside, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, have earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 10% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Fred Sanchez and Julia Welder, both of Victoria, Carla Cain, of Columbus, Mary Repka, of Wharton, and Amy Eubanks, of Rockport, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, were honored as members of the company’s 2019 International Sterling Society. This distinguished membership was awarded to the top 15% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

