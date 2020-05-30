LuAnn O’Connor and Susan Orsak, both of Victoria, and Mary Ann Callender and Krystal Reid, both of Ingleside, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, have earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 10% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
Fred Sanchez and Julia Welder, both of Victoria, Carla Cain, of Columbus, Mary Repka, of Wharton, and Amy Eubanks, of Rockport, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, were honored as members of the company’s 2019 International Sterling Society. This distinguished membership was awarded to the top 15% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
