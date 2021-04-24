Pam Ward, Coldwell Banker sales associate, was named Top Producer for the Victoria area and was also named to the company’s 2020 International President’s Elite.
Billy Murphy was named Top Producer for Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company’s Farm and Ranch Division.
The Zaplac Group, consisting of Casey Harryman, Damiana Eller, Jimmy Zaplac, Dawn Zaplac and Sarah Rowlands, were named Top Producer Team 4+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.