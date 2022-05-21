Sandra DeLaGarza was named the 2022 Woman of the Year for both the independent Victoria leagues of the American Business Women’s Association; her primary Women Growing Together Express Network and secondary; Victoria Professional Express Network. In addition, she was named last year as the Top Ten Class of 2022. She has been in the financial industry for more than 38 years and serves as a vice president private banker at Frost.
Jaclyn Brady, graphic/web designer and communications specialist, has joined the team at Building Brands Marketing and serves as a campaign strategist. With more than 20 years of experience in the marketing industry, she brings insight into project management, strategic planning, creative vision and problem solving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.