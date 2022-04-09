Billy Murphy and Melissa Orr, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, recently earned special recognition for their outstanding performance in 2021. Murphy earned the title Top Producer Farm and Ranch for 2021, and Orr, Top Producer in Units Closed for 2021. Both were also named to the company’s 2021 International President’s Premier.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on prostitution charges
- Port Lavaca man dies in early morning crash
- H-E-B plus! honors retiring store manager after 48 years of service
- Shiner sweeps titles at district meet
- Moulton teen gets chance of a lifetime with FC Barcelona Academy
- Sport card shop opens doors as card prices explode
- West scores late to edge crosstown rival East
- East falls to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
- New power equipment dealer comes to town
- 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
Commented
- Are we at a point of no return? (10)
- The New York Times says pretending the pandemic is over won't make it so (7)
- Letter: Making our earthly home a better place for all mankind (7)
- Do you not hear what I'm saying? (4)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (4)
- Texas needs an independent review of Operation Lone Star (3)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (2)
- Letter: Reliability of flights is necessary for successful air service in Victoria (1)
- Excitement was order of the day after blessing of new playground at Nazareth Academy (1)
- Summie L. Thomas (1)
- Guest Column: Turning pain into percentages (1)
- Alfredo ?Fred? Martinez (1)
- Did you get April Fooled? (1)
- City Corner: Feeling the pinch from inflation? We’ll help you plan a staycation (1)
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:I’m not sure what his professed faith has to do with this. Are you writing the president on why he supports abortion while professing a faith that calls it intrinsically evil? If so, I’d respe…
-
George Schwarz said:Thanks for your comments, guys. I have faxed a copy of this page to Cloud's DC and Victoria offices with this message:I sent this to the Advocate because I believe your constituents deserve an…
-
Mike Gomez said:Thanks Glen. If you haven’t already I suggest you try to find the Jonathan Swan interview with Mitch McConnell. In front of an audience, he read McConnell statement that he made after the insu…
-
Mike Gomez said:Not all Republicans are climate deniers but if you are a climate denier, you are likely a republican.I never pretend to be a climatologists but I think we can agree that carbon dioxide is a he…
-
Tim Foerster said:
Inconvenient Fact- The warming effect of CO2
declines as its concentration increases. IPCC (2013)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.