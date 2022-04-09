Melissa Orr

Billy Murphy and Melissa Orr, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, recently earned special recognition for their outstanding performance in 2021. Murphy earned the title Top Producer Farm and Ranch for 2021, and Orr, Top Producer in Units Closed for 2021. Both were also named to the company’s 2021 International President’s Premier.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

