Roxy Solis has joined the team at Cornerstone Properties as a new Realtor. A Texas native, Solis has extensive knowledge in property management.
In Good Company: Cornerstone Properties hires new Realtor
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: AARP Tax-Aide is Mondays and Fridays
- Correction: Live cattle commodities
- Correction: Mother Cluckers Flea Market rescheduled for March 7
- Correction: Photos misplaced in profiles of Refugio County constable race
- Correction: Margaret Carver volunteered during the Point-in-Time count Thursday
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Have you ever seen a bald eagle in the wild?
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial
- Victoria police reopen investigation into 2018 abuse accusation against priest
- Victoria man accused of robbing McDonald's on South Laurent
- The story behind Charles Dudley, one of Victoria's first black doctors
- Cuero's Reeve leaving to become new head football coach at New Caney
- Victoria health department reminds public of best practices for staying healthy
- Guest column: Viruses have same name but are very different
- West handles Miller, moves one step closer to playoffs
- $28M in Harvey money headed to Crossroads projects
- Skywarn storm spotter training coming to Victoria
Commented
- Guest column: Questions remain unanswered about being a Second Amendment Sanctuary County (7)
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (5)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- ‘God-given right’: Victoria County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation: Promises made, promises kept (2)
- Victoria County may become a Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Free income tax service available with AARP Tax-Aide (2)
Recent Comments
-
Daniel Martin said:
Under the current Republican mindset any and every word that provides another point of view is a "war" on what they hold to be true and "gospel".
Well written Joe.
-
JOHN Streetman said:
You must not have read the story. You don't have to be a member of AARP to have your taxes done. I don't know what "anything like that," is about.
-
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway said:Hello everyone! I want everyone to know how much I appreciate and take seriously every penny donated to my campaign for state representative for district 30. It may not seem like much to those…
-
Joseph Smullen said:
Mrs Belew was kind and witty. My condolences to the family.
-
Morgan Theophil said:Hi Michael! Thank you for your question. Unlike the four candidates for Victoria County tax assessor-collector that I wrote about here, Jane Bernal is running as the only Democrat in this part…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.