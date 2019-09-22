Ashley N. Toledo and Amber Eidem have joined the team at Cornerstone Properties as new Realtors. Toledo has more than three years of real estate experience, and Eidem is looking forward to helping clients find their dream homes.
Kevin Denton, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, has joined Cuero Medical Clinic’s family practice. He is a Board Certified Family Medicine physician. His first day at the practice was Sept. 12, and he is accepting new patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.