Real estate agents Alison Thomas and Dawn Stumfoll have joined Cornerstone Properties.
In Good Company: Cornerstone Properties welcomes two new agents
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Congressman has filed bills to protect against abortion and to create federal sunset commission
- Clarification: Truck driver passing in no passing zone
- Clarificaiton: Northside Baptist School offers classes through to fifth grade
- Correction: Victoria Duck Safari
- Correction: Edna defeats Goliad in district opener
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
In a given day, how long do you wear a mask?
Most Popular
Articles
- Bay City woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Point Comfort
- Update: Vanderbilt shooting victim remains hospitalized
- Shiner rolls to dominant win over Ganado
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria
- Football scores
- Victoria couple supports community with thousands of masks
- Industrial beats Palacios, remains tied for district lead
- Yoakum loses first game of season to Columbus
- Trump caravan to take place in Victoria Saturday
- Two candidates challenging incumbent in Goliad mayor's race
Commented
- Letter: Support God and country (25)
- Letter: Here we go again (18)
- Letter: By-pass the Californian and vote for Michael Cloud (9)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (11)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud defends decision to not vote on resolution condemning QAnon (18)
- Letter: Do you want this country to continue the march toward socialism? (5)
- The VP Debate (4)
- Catholic Diocese of Victoria holds rosary procession (3)
- Victoria couple supports community with thousands of masks (3)
- Syndicated column: Attack ads an unfortunate reflection of our discourse (3)
Recent Comments
-
Isaac Jefferson said:
Rest in Peace my brother you will be missed. IJJ
-
Glen or Janice Ullman said:Glen and Quincy, you nor the government have any say as to what a woman does with her body. When government regulates what a man can do with his body and appendages you might realize how absur…
-
Steve Fiedler said:about the overpaid sniveling disrespectful athletes, repugnant they are. let's all agree NOT to watch them any longer, nor buy their gear nor support their teams nor buy the products which the…
-
Cathy Lawrence said:
I wish to offer my condolences to the family and friends. May you feel the comfort of God’s arms surrounding you. 🙏🏽
-
Matilda Jane said:Stop it already. Are the few extra penny's worth it? Oxygen deprivation is dangerous for brain, heart and lungs and can not be reversed. Masks Are Destroying Your Brain And It’s Worse For Kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.