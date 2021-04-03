The following three employees of the environmental department at the Victoria County Health Department recently completed and passed the examination to become certified floodplain managers:
Juan Briones worked at the City of Victoria for 11 ½ years as a licensed code enforcement officer before joining Victoria County eight months ago. In addition to his new certification, he holds certification as a code enforcement officer, certified food manager, non-commercial political pesticide applicator and designated representative license.
Noemi Ramos began working for the health department in May 2001. In addition to her new certification, she is a health inspector and has her certified food manager certificate and designated representative license.
Eduardo Ramirez is the vector control coordinator and has been a health inspector since 2019. His certifications also include certified food manager, non-commercial political pesticide applicator license and designated representative license.
