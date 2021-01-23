Crossroads Bank announces the addition and promotion of three employees: Marissa Gonzales, Tylar Walyuchow Dick, and Cynthia Morris.
Marissa Gonzales is a new loan officer for Crossroads Bank in the Yoakum branch. Gonzales joins Crossroads with many years of banking experience including positions with IBC Bank, Yoakum National Bank and TDECU.
Tylar Walyuchow Dick is the new market manager and loan officer for the Victoria branch of Crossroads Bank. Walyuchow Dick was hired on Sept. 30, 2019, and served throughout bank departments and positions during her training until her promotion.
On Sept. 8, 2020, Cynthia Morris was hired as senior vice president and cashier for Crossroads Bank. Morris will succeed current Senior Vice President and Cashier Emily Drozd upon her retirement later this year.
