Cuero Development Corporation has appointed Cuero native Constance Donels to its board of directors. She has had careers in banking and human resources in the Dallas area. She retired from Pioneer Natural Resources in 2019 and is involved in the Cuero community.
City of Victoria Municipal Court Operations Supervisor Maria Bell has earned the title of Certified Municipal Court Clerk from the Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, the Texas Municipal Courts Association and Texas State University — San Marcos. Bell has served the City of Victoria Municipal Court since 2013.
City of Victoria Municipal Court clerk David Baker has earned the title of Certified Court Clerk II from the Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, the Texas Municipal Courts Association and Texas State University — San Marcos. Baker has served the City of Victoria Municipal Court since May 2021.