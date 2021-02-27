Dannielle Starkey, of Victoria, was recently promoted to branch manager of TrustTexas Bank’s Cuero branch office. Starkey has been with the bank for four years, serving as relationship banker, and then universal banker before she was promoted to assistant branch manager in 2019.
In Good Company: Dannielle Starkey was promoted to branch manager of TrustTexas Bank
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 arrested in Goliad County on human smuggling charges after traffic stop for no lights
- More than 500 grams of meth seized during traffic stop, authorities say
- Police say 4-5 men involved in Victoria shooting, no arrests made
- 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to Crossroads providers
- Severe weather causes fish kills along Texas coast
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with escaping custody, driving while intoxicated
- Victoria nuns receive vaccine during fire department's home visitation clinic
- El Campo's Owens continues running toward future
- Faith Academy pulls away from Allen Academy
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (8)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- Letter: See Ted run (3)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
Recent Comments
-
LEONARD SADDLER said:
With over 70% income going towards salary’s could make this a very hard business decision.
-
Bill Pozzi said:
Loved your letter, Kelly. Right to the point. But too logical for liberals.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Is the location a secret?
-
Tim Foerster said:
Vote against the bond. Repair and update what you have!!!
-
Allen T Coffey said:Bow hunting is a different animal with different, more difficult to acquire skills from hunting with a rifle or shotgun. If the City wants to invest the time to teach those skills, then go for…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.