In Good Company: Dr. Gordon Barth Honored at Yorktown Chamber Banquet as Citizen of the Year

Gordon Barth, DO, was named “Citizen of the Year” at the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet held on March 10. Barth, provider at Yorktown Medical Clinic since July 1983, was nominated for his dedication to Yorktown for the last 37 plus years.
Barth, born at Yorktown Memorial Hospital, was raised in Yorktown and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1971. After attending Medical School, he returned home to serve Yorktown. In 1983, he started his practice in Yorktown; and began helping his father at Yorktown Memorial Hospital. When the hospital closed, Barth added an X-ray department and lab to his clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.