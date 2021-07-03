Greg Bonewald has been appointed to serve on the 2021-23 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Legislative Committee for a two-year term from June 1, to May 31, 2023. The TASA Legislative Committee is responsible for assisting with the development of TASA’s legislative program and advising the executive committee and staff on the direction the association should take regarding legislative issues, and presenting periodic reports on legislative issues at regional study group meetings.
City of Victoria Assistant Director of Development Services Rick Madrid has been appointed to the International Code Council’s Residential Energy Code Consensus Committee for a three-year term. In this role, he will contribute to the development of building codes that promote energy efficiency and energy conservation in the construction of new residential buildings. Madrid is recognized through the International Code Council as a certified building official.
