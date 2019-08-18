Laura Brown, family nurse practitioner, has returned to Goliad Family Practice. She resumed her normal patient schedule Aug. 12 at the clinic. Also, Dr. Mark Heard continues to see patients at the clinic Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In Good Company: Goliad Family Practice welcomes back Laura Brown, Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner
