Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lindsey Lee, of Edna, to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council. Her term runs through Aug. 31, 2024. Lee is a Realtor, owner and operator for L2 Cattle and manager of Lee Ranch. She is a director of the Edna Lions Club, a volunteer with Helping Hands of Jackson County, vice chairman of Jackson County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster and former president and vice president of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. She is also a former member of the Texas Farm Bureau Natural Resources Committee. Lee currently serves as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas State Board of Professional Geoscientists.
Cynthia “Cindy” Sheppard has been named to the annual list of Top Women Lawyers in the January issue of Texas Monthly. She maintains an appellate and mediation practice in Cuero.
