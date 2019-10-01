Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, of Victoria, to the Texas Medical Board for terms set to expire on April 13, 2025. The Board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.
Hicks-Callaway most recently served as a field representative for a member of congress. Prior to that, she retired as a lieutenant colonel from the United States Army after providing 26 years of honorable service as a U.S. Army supply sergeant, U.S. Army Reserve military police officer, and finally as a U.S. Army military intelligence officer, with two combat tours in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom respectively. Currently, she serves as president of the Kiwanis Club of Victoria and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans. Additionally, she is a former member of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the American Business Women’s Association. Hicks-Callaway received a bachelor of arts in political science from Sam Houston State University and a master of science in human resources from Central Michigan University.
