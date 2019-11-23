Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Dan Gilliam, of Victoria, to the Texas School Safety Center Board for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2021. The board reports to the Governor, the legislature, the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency regarding school safety and security and advises the center on its function, budget and strategic planning initiatives. Gilliam is the presiding judge of the County Court-at-Law No. 2 of Victoria County.
TrustTexas Bank has promoted Miranda Corpus to senior vice president – retail service administrator. In this new role, she will manage the Deposit Operations Department. Corpus, of Cuero, has been with TrustTexas Bank for 13 years.
TrustTexas Bank has also promoted Kristie Tieken to senior vice president – loan operations. Tieken, of Cuero, has been with TrustTexas Bank for 22 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.