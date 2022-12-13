Sarah A. Guseman, MS, CCC_SLP, speech therapist for PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North Outpatient Therapy, recently completed the LSVT LOUD Pediatric certification course. The LSVT LOUD Pediatric program uses principles that promote motor learning to help children with motor speech disorders, such as cerebral palsy and down’s syndrome, improve vocal intensity, loudness and the ability to communicate effectively.
Teri R. Moten, MBA, celebrated her 1 year anniversary with M. Roberts Digital as a digital marketing consultant. She received her undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of Texas at Austin and master's of business administration from the University of Houston-Victoria. Moten is a curator of resources in Victoria and is known throughout the business community as "your business problem solver."