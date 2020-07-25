Fielding Hickey recently became the newest member of the TrustTexas Bank board. He was voted from advisory director to full director. He was born and raised in Cuero, and graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Journalism/Advertising. He has served as vice president, president and past president of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Visitors Center. He and his wife live in Boerne.
In Good Company: Hickey named to TrustTexas Bank board
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
