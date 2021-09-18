Victoria City Manager Jesús A. Garza recently earned his Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. Garza was selected as Victoria’s city manager in April 2019, and he began his tenure in May 2019. He has over 10 years of experience in local government administration, including over 7 years as a city manager. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and his master’s degree in urban management from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, and he earned his Certified Public Manager designation from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
In Good Company: Jesús A. Garza earns professional development designation
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
