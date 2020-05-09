Anthony Jung, president of Victoria-based Jung Tile Services, is featured in the Contractor Spotlight in the April/May edition of Tile Magazine. In the article, Jung remarked about the changes in the variety of tile choices customers have now compared to when he started his company 35 years ago. He also stressed the importance of potential business owners educating themselves on the business side of the business before jumping out on their own. “Their knowledge of business will be just as important as their knowledge of the tile industry.”

Broker associate Elaine McDaneil has joined Cornerstone Properties. She has 33 years of real estate experience in the Victoria area.

Victoria native, Allison McGehee, has completed requirements to become a registered architect in the State of Texas. McGehee began work for Rawley McCoy & Associates, RMA Architects, after completing her Master of Architecture and Master or Land and Property Development degrees at Texas A&M University in May 2018. She is the fifth registered architect at Rawley McCoy & Associates.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

