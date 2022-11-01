Dayna Williams-Capone

Former director of Victoria Public Library Dayna Williams-Capone has joined the Partners Library Action Network (PLAN)) as a special projects coordinator. PLAN is a library service and support organization dedicated to building the capacity of Texas libraries throughout the state. Her main role will be to develop guidelines and oversee implementation of services with grant funds that support small and rural Texas libraries. She served as the director of the Victoria Public Library for 15 years. Her main focus in Victoria was creating new and innovative programs and services that made the library an essential service and helped meet community needs. During her tenure attendance at library events tripled, outreach to daycares, schools, and senior centers was developed, major interior renovations were completed and technology and e-material borrowing services were expanded. Previous to her time in Victoria, Williams-Capone worked in a small community as a library director and learned about the essential role a library can play in a rural community far away from larger metropolitan areas.

