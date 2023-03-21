Kenny French

Kenny French Sr., Edward Jones financial advisor, of Victoria, was recently named to Barron’s magazine’s 2023 list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. He ranked No. 70 in Texas. He has served the area for 29 years.

