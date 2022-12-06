Wastewater treatment plant maintenance technician Caleb Wehmeyer recently earned his wastewater treatment Class C license from the TCEQ. The Class C license is an occupational license certifying that a person has the necessary training and experience to work in the field of wastewater treatment. Wehmeyer began working for the city in 2021.
Ashley Jett has been named to the executive board of the Victoria Professional Express Network as vice president of membership. Jett graduated summa cum laude from Fresno Pacific University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting. She is pursuing her Master of Arts degree in nonprofit management from the University of Houston Downtown. She plans to pursue a career in nonprofit management where she can help make a positive difference in her community and the world.
Mariah Martinez has been named to the executive board of the Victoria Professional Express Network as vice president of programming. She is the client service manager at Rohde Financial Group. She has been with the financial advisory practice for over two years. She is studying to become a licensed financial advisor. She gained her Associates of Science degree at Victoria College, Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a Human Resource concentration at the University of Houston-Victoria. Recently, she attained her MBA degree from Texas Tech University.