Marvin Harvey has joined American Bank’s Victoria branch as a senior commercial lending officer. He has more than 33 years of financial institution experience in Victoria, most recently as senior business relationship manager with Wells Fargo Bank.
Kris Bluntzer, owner of Empire Garage in Victoria, has been selected for Specialty Equipment Market Association’s (SEMA) 35 under 35, which is held annually in Las Vegas. He had a custom-built car in last year’s show and is one of 35 people selected nationwide to participate. Bluntzer also has a garage in Austin.
