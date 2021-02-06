The board of directors of Yoakum National Bank announces the hiring of Monty Rogers as its 12th bank president. He will also serve as the bank’s chief lending officer. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Jim Smitherman. As a senior banking executive, Rogers has 25 years of direct lending, credit and management experience
Yoakum National bank hired Ron Majewski as market president – West Houston, to represent Y.N.B. in the West Houston/Katy area. Majewski has more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending, credit and regulatory oversight.
DeTar Healthcare System announces the promotion of Britney Scott to chief operating officer, effective Feb. 1. Scott has served as the assistant chief executive officer since July 2019. Since joining DeTar Healthcare System, she has taken on roles with increasing responsibility. She currently oversees the day-to-day operations of multiple departments. This past year, she also was recognized by Victoria Television Group as one of the 2020 Women of the Crossroads for her work in the greater Victoria community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.