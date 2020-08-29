Teri R. Moten, MBA, was recently installed as the president of the Victoria Professional Express Network (VPEN), the local league of the American Business Women’s Association. Moten is a hospice consultant with Texas Home Health and Hospice and the owner of Moten Consulting Group. Moten is also a charter member of their sister chapter, WGTEN, and is actively involved in other community organizations. Moten is also a minister.
In Good Company:: Moten installed as president of VPEN
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
