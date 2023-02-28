Teri R. Moten, MBA, was named to the Board of Directors for HOPE of South Texas (Hope Child Advocacy Center). Hope of South Texas, a children’s advocacy center, provides a safe, child-friendly environment where law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical and mental health professionals may share information and develop effective, coordinated strategies sensitive to the needs of each unique case and child. Moten is a digital marketing consultant for M. Roberts Digital and owner of Your Business Problem Solver.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

