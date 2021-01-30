City of Victoria Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah recently earned her Certified Court Manager certification from the nationwide Institute for Court Management. Totah was recognized during a virtual graduation ceremony along with 42 other court officials from across the state of Texas. Totah is also a certified municipal court clerk and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in marketing from the University of Houston-Victoria.
In Good Company: Municipal Court administrator receives certification
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
