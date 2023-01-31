City of Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization Administrator Maggie Bergeron recently earned her American Institute of Certified Planners certification, a nationally recognized certification. Bergeron joined the City of Victoria in April 2018 as a transportation planner before being promoted to her current role. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in international relations from Texas Lutheran University and a master’s degree in sustainability studies from Texas State University.
Five employees are celebrating work anniversaries with Victoria Air Conditioning as it observes 50 years of service. Pedro Perez, of Harlingen, is celebrating 17 years; Manual Ibarra, of Victoria, is celebrating 26 years; Jose “JJ” Ramirez, of San Antonio, is celebrating 13 years; Santiago Villafranco, of Victoria, is celebrating eight years; and Emilio Prado, of San Antonio, is celebrating six years.
Marisa A. Gonzales recently joined the Victoria branch of Counseling4Life as a full-time therapist. A Victoria native, she is a licensed professional counselor as well as a registered play therapist who has experience helping children, adolescents, adults, and couples as they work through many of life’s challenges.