In Good Company: Planning Services hires community development planner

Monique Whitley

 Contributed photo

Monique Whitley was recently hired by the city of Victoria’s Planning Services Department as a community development planner. In this role, she will serve as the Community Development Block Grant coordinator and will be responsible for a variety of Community Development Block Grant, affordable housing and revitalization activities.

