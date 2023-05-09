Robyn Trcka, of Victoria, and Carla Cain, of Columbus, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, were recently named to the company’s 2022 International Sterling Society. Only the top 16% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide qualified for this distinguished group.
Fayette Community Foundation in LaGrange has appointed Jamie Lee Manning as the new Public Initiatives Program director. A resident of Fayette County and sixth-generation Texan, she has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management, community planning, and social change organizations.