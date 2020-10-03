Michele Rohde has recently earned membership in the National Association of Christian Financial Consultants. NACFC members learn the process for biblically responsible investing through the use of the tool that has been an industry leader for over 20 years — putting choice back into the client’s hands.
Mariah Martinez recently joined Rohde Financial Group of Ameriprise as the client service manager. She is a native Texan, BBA graduate of UHV and is working on her master’s degree online with Texas Tech University.
Kelly Nash recently joined Rohde Financial Group of Ameriprise as the client relationship manager. She joined the firm from one of the top 25 offices in the nation in the Houston area.
