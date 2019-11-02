Sara Potts recently joined KMH Wealth Management as an associate adviser. The previous four years, she worked for Croix Wealth Management specializing in qualified retirement plans. Potts is a graduate of Texas A&M University, College Station, with a bachelor of science in agribusiness.
Jimmy Bridges has been awarded the professional insurance designation Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter by The Institutes. He serves as a claims representative for Hochheim Prairie Insurance of Yoakum and works in Lubbock. He is a graduate of Texas Tech.
