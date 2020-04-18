Ray D. Smith

Ray D. Smith

 Contributed photo

Ray D. Smith, of Victoria, has been appointed to the Orthotists and Prosthetists Advisory Board as a prosthetist representative. Smith is a certified orthotist and prosthetist and is an adjunct lecturer at Victoria College. Smith’s term on the board ends Feb. 1, 2021.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

