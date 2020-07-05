Stephen Keen recently was hired by the City of Victoria’s Planning Services department as a transportation planner. In addition to providing transportation planning for the City, Keen will serve as the Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator, overseeing the administration, implementation, reporting and monitoring responsibilities of the MPO in compliance with federal legislation, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Keen earned a Master of Public Administration and bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in Spanish from the University of Georgia. He previously worked as a graduate research assistant at the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Clarification: Guest column contributed by Communities of Faith
- Correction: Jim and Gloria Mills celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
- Correction: Eric Callaway on president's honor roll at Sam Houston State
- Correction: Victim of fatal crash on U.S. 87 was 38 years old
- Clarification: Scholars disagree about Henry David Thoreau's quote
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas sends additional beds to Victoria region as COVID-19 cases grow
- Change in seasons among options discussed for athletics
- Tidehaven graduate earns first Generals win
- COVID-19 exposes, exacerbates systemic health disparities
- Port O'Connor community shows support for President Trump at July 4 boat parade
- Who is at greater risk for a severe COVID-19 infection?
- Celebrating the Fourth, some area families are trying to abide by governor's latest order
- 86-year-old Port Lavaca man tows kayaker back to safety
- Seadrift fishers struggle with shrimp-sized market
- New businesses June 24-30
Commented
- 'The virus is everywhere': Victoria County reports 146 new cases; total hits 698 (13)
- Letter: Reader gives explanation on who founded Jim Crow laws (7)
- Victoria officials talk mask order, increase in COVID-19 cases (6)
- Guest Column: History isn’t a statue, or a plaque, it is what happened and why (5)
- Victoria Mayor issues order requiring businesses to mandate masks (4)
- Just around the corner (4)
- With COVID-19 surging, we need straight talk from Texas leaders about schools reopening (3)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (3)
- DA accuses Goliad County sheriff of revealing confidential grand jury information about county judge (2)
- 'It could be you': Victoria woman, 37, battles severe case of COVID-19 (2)
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:
Just like the protests. Christians have a bullseye on their back, but Christ told us we would.
-
Kathy Barnette said:Rudy had a heart of gold. When he visited his sister Berta and brother-in-law Richard, if I was outside he would come over to see how I was doing. I had gone thru Chemo and radiation therapy f…
-
Glenn Wilson said:
"...asking God to ensure that public leaders adhere to Christian principles." -- That must have been a comfort to any Jews, Muslims and whatever other non-Christians were in hearing range.
-
Dianna Carey said:
I’m so sorry for your loss Clara. I’m keeping you and the Family in my prayers.
Dianna Carey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.