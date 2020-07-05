stephen_keen
Stephen Keen recently was hired by the City of Victoria’s Planning Services department as a transportation planner. In addition to providing transportation planning for the City, Keen will serve as the Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator, overseeing the administration, implementation, reporting and monitoring responsibilities of the MPO in compliance with federal legislation, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Keen earned a Master of Public Administration and bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in Spanish from the University of Georgia. He previously worked as a graduate research assistant at the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

