TDECU welcomes Albert Kyin to its leadership team. Kyin now serves as director, Business Planning and Administration for TDECU Holdings, LLC. In this role, Kyin will report to the President of Holdings Casey Wilcox, and help direct the operations of the two TDECU holding companies, TDECU Wealth Advisors and TDECU Insurance Agency.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
