Jimmy Zaplac, Dawn Zaplac and Casey Harryman of the Zaplac Group – Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company earned the prestigious International President’s Elite Teams Award for outstanding performance in 2019.

Billy Murphy, Jeff Lenhart, Melissa Orr, and Pam Ward, of Victoria, and Nicola Hammett of Columbus, sales associates / representatives with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, qualified to join the company’s 2019 International President’s Circle.

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

