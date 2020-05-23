Jimmy Zaplac, Dawn Zaplac and Casey Harryman of the Zaplac Group – Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company earned the prestigious International President’s Elite Teams Award for outstanding performance in 2019.
Billy Murphy, Jeff Lenhart, Melissa Orr, and Pam Ward, of Victoria, and Nicola Hammett of Columbus, sales associates / representatives with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, qualified to join the company’s 2019 International President’s Circle.
