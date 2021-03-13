Sande Bilton has been recognized by the American Business Women’s Association as Women Growing Together Express Network 2021 Woman of the Year. Bilton has been a member since 2018 and was selected for her participation in ABWA’s leadership, education, networking, community involvement and recruitment of new members. She also has served on the executive board as vice president of programming. Bilton is the owner of Sande Bilton Photography & Boutique.
Diana Escalante has been recognized by the American Business Women’s Association as Women Growing Together Express Network 2021 Protege of the Year. Escalante has been a member since 2019. She is in good standing both nationally and locally, reflects the embodiment of ABWA’s mission by attending meetings and actively participates in WGTEN activities by serving on the executive board as vice president of administration. Escalante is a State Farm Agency owner.
