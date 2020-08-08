Raymond Stricklin was hired as an English lecturer by the University of Houston-Victoria School of Arts & Sciences, where he teaches composition. Previously, he worked as a visiting assistant professor at Florida State University, where he received his doctorate in American literature.
Sneha Nayar-Bhalerao was hired as an assistant professor in the counselor education program at the University of Houston-Victoria School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development. Her job includes teaching graduate courses, student advising, curriculum design, research and service contributions. She also serves as the internship and practicum coordinator. She previously worked for five years as an assistant professor in the school counseling program at the University of St. Thomas.
Ashley Sanchez was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria as a transfer credit analyst in Admissions. In that role, she takes credits that students have from other universities and community colleges and transfers their equivalencies to UHV’s database. Before joining UHV Admissions, she worked in the university’s Student Success Center as a biology tutor and student worker. She graduated from UHV in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.